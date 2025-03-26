Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and traded as high as $20.50. Fujitsu shares last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 122,746 shares.

Fujitsu Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fujitsu Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

