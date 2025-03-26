Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as low as C$0.01. Bengal Energy shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 378,666 shares trading hands.

Bengal Energy Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$7.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.19.

Bengal Energy Company Profile

Bengal Energy Ltd is involved in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It has two reportable operating segments the Australian oil and gas operations and corporate. Its producing assets are predominantly situated in Australia, in the Cooper Basin, a region featuring large hydrocarbon pools.

