Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Drops By 87.3%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the February 28th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,485,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Exxe Group Trading Up 25.0 %

Exxe Group stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,840,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,069,031. Exxe Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Get Exxe Group alerts:

About Exxe Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services businesses. The company buys, develops, and manages real estate properties, including condominiums, hotels, vacation homes, residential complexes, senior living communities, offices, and self-storage facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Exxe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.