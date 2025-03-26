Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Up 793.7% in March

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,115,500 shares, an increase of 793.7% from the February 28th total of 3,145,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,519.8 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Up 6.0 %
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 36,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,627. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile
