Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.52 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.67). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 54.30 ($0.70), with a volume of 437,035 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Oxford Metrics from GBX 105 ($1.35) to GBX 100 ($1.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Metrics from GBX 105 ($1.35) to GBX 100 ($1.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.14. The company has a market cap of £66.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Oxford Metrics is a smart sensing and software company that enables the interface between the real world and its virtual twin. Our smart sensing technology helps over 10,000 customers in more than 70 countries, including all of the world’s top 10 games companies and all of the top 20 universities worldwide.

