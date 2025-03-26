Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 469.4% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.3 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock remained flat at $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62.
