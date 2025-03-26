SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.03 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 104.20 ($1.34). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 104.20 ($1.34), with a volume of 6,744 shares traded.

SpaceandPeople Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 97.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44.

About SpaceandPeople

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

