Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Up 696.7% in March

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,300 shares, an increase of 696.7% from the February 28th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 619,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PNGAY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,431. The firm has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. Ping An Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ping An Insurance will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

