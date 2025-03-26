Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 58,974 ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,974 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,574,011 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $238,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,502 shares during the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ADT by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,875,140 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $42,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ADT by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,464,151 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $37,757,000 after purchasing an additional 961,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ADT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,259,189 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $36,341,000 after buying an additional 609,842 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Trading Up 1.4 %

ADT opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

ADT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

