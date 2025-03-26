Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,527,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,583,000 after buying an additional 522,111 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,748,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 188,386 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Etsy by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,827,000 after acquiring an additional 850,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,820,000 after purchasing an additional 122,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $55,530,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Etsy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,437.32. This trade represents a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,127,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,458.20. The trade was a 81.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,666 shares of company stock worth $1,286,445. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $71.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $852.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.37 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. Etsy’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

