Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Raised by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $396.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

