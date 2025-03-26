RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Stock Price Up 11.5% – Time to Buy?

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) traded up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.07. 255,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 68,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on RenovoRx from $8.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenovoRx by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 89,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

