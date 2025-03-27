Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $937,000 Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Certara were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 175,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Certara by 198.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 46,880 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Price Performance

Shares of CERT stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CERT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Certara from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CERT

Certara Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.