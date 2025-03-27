Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $937,000 Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Certara were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 175,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Certara by 198.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 46,880 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
Certara Price Performance
Shares of CERT stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.60.
Certara Profile
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
