TIAA Trust National Association Has $2.99 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 147,068 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 272,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 171,150 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $3,334,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 5,456.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,522 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in DexCom by 2,226.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 222,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 259,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after buying an additional 90,498 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $141.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

