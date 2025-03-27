Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 171 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 185.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 335,914 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,069,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $58,074,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 364.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,177,000 after acquiring an additional 124,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,884,000 after acquiring an additional 90,972 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $371.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.48. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $529.67. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.13.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

