Matthew Blake Mcrae Sells 157,851 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 157,851 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $1,689,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,558,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,375,147.50. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Matthew Blake Mcrae also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 10th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 200,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $2,208,000.00.
- On Thursday, March 6th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 259,227 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $3,118,500.81.
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 26,435 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $304,002.50.
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 59,316 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $677,981.88.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 46,866 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $546,457.56.
Arlo Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE ARLO opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Arlo Technologies
About Arlo Technologies
Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arlo Technologies
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.