Eric Venker Sells 434,478 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 434,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $4,701,051.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,127,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,277.80. The trade was a 27.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

On Thursday, March 20th, Eric Venker sold 315,522 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,489,673.32.

On Thursday, February 20th, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Eric Venker sold 218,041 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $2,271,987.22.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $1,128,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Eric Venker sold 177,704 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $2,050,704.16.

On Friday, December 27th, Eric Venker sold 176,900 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,090,958.00.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 1.26. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. Analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROIV

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 478.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.