Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Short Interest Update

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 3,550.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ TFINP traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $21.93. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39.

Triumph Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

