The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) to Strong Sell

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE VTMX opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.10). Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 88.52%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. Research analysts predict that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 442,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

