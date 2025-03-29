Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Chairman Purchases $40,997.88 in Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) Chairman Ali Mazanderani bought 8,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,997.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 405,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,608. This trade represents a 2.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSAK opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $401.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $5.60.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.41). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lesaka Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSAK. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,807,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,644 shares during the period. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

