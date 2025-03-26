Scotiabank Has Negative Outlook of TSE:LIF FY2026 Earnings

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Free Report) – Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share.

LIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$30.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.39. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$28.40 and a 52-week high of C$33.97.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is a Canadian corporation. The company generates all of its revenue from its equity investment in Iron Ore Company of Canada, (IOC) and its IOC royalty and commission interests. IOC operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC.

