Insider Buying: Top End Energy Limited (ASX:TEE) Insider Acquires 600,000 Shares of Stock

Top End Energy Limited (ASX:TEE – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Burke acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,000.00 ($30,188.68).

Top End Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.29.

Get Top End Energy alerts:

Top End Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Top End Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil, gas, and helium and hydrogen in Queensland, the Northern Territory, and Western Australia. Its projects include the 100% owned ATP 1069 project that comprises granted hydrocarbon permit covering an area of approximately 1,048 square kilometers located to the north-west of Charleville in Central Queensland; and TG project, which consists of 30 exploration permit applications that cover approximately 160,000 square kilometers located in the Northern Territory.

Receive News & Ratings for Top End Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top End Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.