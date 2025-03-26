Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Sparta Commercial Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SRCO opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of -1.03. Sparta Commercial Services has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.
About Sparta Commercial Services
