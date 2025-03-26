Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Sparta Commercial Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SRCO opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of -1.03. Sparta Commercial Services has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

