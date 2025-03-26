Haverford Trust Co Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

