NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Announces Earnings Results

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, Zacks reports. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 71.19% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 million.
NEXGEL Stock Down 1.9 %
NXGL stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. NEXGEL has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.
NEXGEL Company Profile
