NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Announces Earnings Results

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, Zacks reports. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 71.19% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 million.

NEXGEL Stock Down 1.9 %

NXGL stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. NEXGEL has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

