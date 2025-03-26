Mizuho Securities USA LLC Raises Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 560.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 164.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.27.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $440.10 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $454.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.84. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

