AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

AWF opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.