William Blair Has Optimistic Outlook of Boeing Q1 Earnings

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Boeing in a report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aircraft producer will earn ($3.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($3.98). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.51) EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.68.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $182.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.90. Boeing has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $196.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

