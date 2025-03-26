Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for AFG Q1 Earnings

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

AFG stock opened at $128.15 on Monday. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $118.97 and a 52 week high of $150.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Joseph acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.00 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,717. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,287,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,516,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,501,000 after purchasing an additional 202,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,693,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,526,000 after buying an additional 104,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,146,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Financial Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,566,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

