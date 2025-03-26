What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Evergy Q1 Earnings?

Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evergy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Evergy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVRG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $66.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19. Evergy has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

