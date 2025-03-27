Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $295,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -56.11%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

