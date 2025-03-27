Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 257 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

FMB opened at $50.44 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

