Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 151.45% from the stock’s current price.

AARD has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Aardvark Therapeutics Stock Up 9.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

AARD traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,950. Aardvark Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

In related news, CEO Tien-Li Lee bought 16,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $264,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,175 shares in the company, valued at $23,938,800. The trade was a 1.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nelson Sun purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,744. This represents a 11.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways for the treatment of metabolic diseases. We target biological pathways associated with alleviating hunger that we believe have the potential to deliver transformative outcomes for patients.

