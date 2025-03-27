Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 380 ($4.89) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.15% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Everplay Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 320 ($4.12).
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Everplay Group
Everplay Group Price Performance
Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 24.10 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Everplay Group had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everplay Group will post 24.1106719 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Everplay Group Company Profile
everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.
The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Everplay Group
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 4 Reasons Amazon Stock Can’t Be Ignored Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Everplay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everplay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.