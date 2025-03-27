Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 380 ($4.89) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Everplay Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 320 ($4.12).

Shares of EVPL stock remained flat at GBX 260 ($3.35) on Wednesday. 1,571,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,993. Everplay Group has a 12 month low of GBX 192.50 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 275 ($3.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £374.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,416.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 234.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 229.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 24.10 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Everplay Group had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everplay Group will post 24.1106719 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.

The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.

