Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $24,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 548.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS opened at $211.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.08. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.97 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

