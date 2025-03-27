Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 7,321 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 995,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,139.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESRT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 5,779 shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $46,405.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $449,904.84. This trade represents a 9.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,122 shares of company stock worth $242,761 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.39. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

