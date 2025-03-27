Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Shares Down 13.5% – Here’s Why

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 238.70 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 241.97 ($3.13). Approximately 1,843,341,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,725% from the average daily volume of 65,247,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279.70 ($3.62).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 251.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 270.47. The company has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kingfisher plc will post 23.6949924 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.72 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is currently 63.94%.

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

