Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Shares Down 13.5% – Here’s Why

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 238.70 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 241.97 ($3.13). Approximately 1,843,341,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,725% from the average daily volume of 65,247,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279.70 ($3.62).
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 251.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 270.47. The company has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kingfisher plc will post 23.6949924 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.
