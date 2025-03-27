Beazley (LON:BEZ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 808.43 ($10.47) and traded as high as GBX 885.50 ($11.46). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 882.50 ($11.43), with a volume of 146,590,563 shares trading hands.

Beazley Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 855.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 809.26.

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 137 ($1.77) EPS for the quarter. Beazley had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Beazley plc will post 101.6172507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.32) dividend. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $14.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

Beazley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 27,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 902 ($11.68), for a total value of £250,503.44 ($324,318.28). 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

