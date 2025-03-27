UTime Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 31st (NASDAQ:WTO)

Shares of UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Monday, March 31st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 28th.

UTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 508,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,418. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. UTime has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $62.25.

Institutional Trading of UTime

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTime stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.67% of UTime at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About UTime

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

