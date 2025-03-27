Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Up 31.8% – Should You Buy?

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 31.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 569,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 545% from the average daily volume of 88,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Avanti Helium Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$16.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.
About Avanti Helium
Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.
