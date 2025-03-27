IG Group (LON:IGG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 958.25 ($12.41) and traded as high as GBX 962.50 ($12.46). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 961 ($12.44), with a volume of 46,366,148 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 978.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 958.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55.

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX 55.30 ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. IG Group had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 58.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IG Group Holdings plc will post 104.0295119 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a GBX 13.86 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,013 ($13.11) per share, for a total transaction of £50,650 ($65,574.83). 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IG Group (LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a

robust educational ecosystem to power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,

the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the

needs of its retail and institutional clients.

