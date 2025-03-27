Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 9.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 70,710,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 22,272,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of £631,050.94, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.30.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
