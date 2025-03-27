Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $195.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $173.17 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.9377 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.