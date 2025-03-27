IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 10,283 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 251,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,858,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $49,047.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,269.64. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $88.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.05 and a 200 day moving average of $117.99. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TER shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

