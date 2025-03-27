StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NBY opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.73.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
