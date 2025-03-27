StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NBY opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.73.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

