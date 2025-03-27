Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANY opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. Sphere 3D has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.11.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.