Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 28th. Analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post earnings of ($0.41) per share and revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter.
Hookipa Pharma Price Performance
HOOK opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $10.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hookipa Pharma
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.