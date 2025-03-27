Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) Raised to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Nexalin Technology Trading Down 3.2 %
NXL stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. Nexalin Technology has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $27.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 4.33.
Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nexalin Technology had a negative net margin of 3,407.98% and a negative return on equity of 187.59%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
About Nexalin Technology
Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia.
