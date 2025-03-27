So-Young International (SY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 28th. Analysts expect So-Young International to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $402.58 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
So-Young International Stock Performance
Shares of SY opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.91.
About So-Young International
