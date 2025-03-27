So-Young International (SY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 28th. Analysts expect So-Young International to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $402.58 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

So-Young International Stock Performance

Shares of SY opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.91.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

