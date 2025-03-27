Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 86 ($1.11) target price on the stock.

Pantheon Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of LON PANR opened at GBX 70.87 ($0.91) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.12 and a beta of -0.36. Pantheon Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 73 ($0.94).

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing the Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on state land on the Alaska North Slope (“ANS”), onshore USA where, following issue of the new leases, it will have a 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres. Certified contingent resources attributable to these projects exceeds 1 billion barrels of marketable liquids, located adjacent to Alaska’s Trans Alaska Pipeline System (“TAPS”).

Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of $5-$10/bbl of recoverable resources by end 2028.

