Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 86 ($1.11) target price on the stock.
Pantheon Resources Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of LON PANR opened at GBX 70.87 ($0.91) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.12 and a beta of -0.36. Pantheon Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 73 ($0.94).
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of $5-$10/bbl of recoverable resources by end 2028.
